Former assistant district attorney seeks judge’s seat

Cynthia Dry seeks to fill seat of retiring judge Charlie Brown
Cynthia Dry seeks to fill the judicial seat to be vacated by Chief District Court Judge Charlie...
Cynthia Dry seeks to fill the judicial seat to be vacated by Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown in December 2022.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a news release, Cynthia G. Dry, long-time Child Protective Services Attorney for Rowan County and former Assistant District Attorney for Rowan County, has announced her candidacy for District Court Judge.

Mrs. Dry seeks to fill the judicial seat to be vacated by Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown in December 2022.

“The people of Rowan County deserve fair-minded, experienced, and dedicated judges with a quest for truth and justice,” the release said. “Cynthia Dry will bring her collective 28 years of experience as a Child Abuse and Neglect Attorney, Prosecutor, and educator to the bench to serve the interests of justice for the citizens of Rowan County.”

Cynthia Dry has devoted her life to serving the public and has been a trial attorney exclusively in the public interest sector for the past 26 years.

“I am humbled and honored by the prospect of serving the citizens of Rowan County as a District Court Judge. If elected, I pledge to intently consider the facts and law presented in each case to arrive at a fair, sound decision,” says the candidate. District Court cases include criminal offenses, child custody disputes, child support actions, and other civil matters important to the daily lives of citizens.

Cynthia Dry lives in Rockwell, NC with her husband, Charlie Dry, and their daughter, Jordan. The primary election will occur in May 2022.

