Folks in Troutman have mixed views on proposed fulfillment center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Iredell County Town of Troutman will be closely watching a town board meeting on Thursday night. Board members are expected to take up a rezoning request that could result in the development of a 1.7 million square foot distribution center. While many welcome the positive economic aspects, others say it’s too much for a town already struggling to manage growth.

At T-Town Jewelry and Pawn you can find everything from guns to guitars, and opinions about that proposed distribution center.

“I think it would maybe be a good thing as far as bringing in jobs to the community, stuff like that, having places for people to work,” said Dean Swaim.

On the other hand…

“We’re getting kind of crowded around here. The roads aren’t set up to handle it,” said John Pinyan.

The new project, if approved, would be built on Perry Road and Ostwalt Amity Road. Troutman has seen a lot of growth, including a Walmart distribution center and several apartment projects.

Downtown Randy’s BBQ is a very popular spot. Folks here were also shared their thoughts on the proposed project.

“There’s been so many changes here it doesn’t even look like home anymore…for a little country town, it’s becoming like a big city town,” said Claresee Tanner.

“It’s nice and cute and quaint the way it is, if they pull something like that in here it’s just going to change the whole area,” said Susan Evans.

Residents we found like the idea of the benefits a major economic development can bring, but just wonder at what cost.

“I’m not opposed to growth,” Swaim added. “I think it’s good for the community, good for the economy, but I think other things ought to be thought of ahead of time before these apartments and houses and other stuff come in here.”

The town board will take up the discussion during the meeting at Town Hall on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

