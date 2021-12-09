First Alert: Rain, storms return Saturday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although today is cool and dry, warmer, and more active conditions arrive this weekend.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Dry, chilly evening ahead

First Alert: Saturday evening

Drying out and cooling back down by Sunday

After a very foggy start to the morning for many, cool and dry conditions have taken over. Highs will only lift to around the 50° mark this afternoon before temperatures fall quickly back into the 40s for any evening plans.

As a warm front lifts north Friday, temperatures will gradually warm back to the upper 50s/near 60° as a few, spotty showers impact the area.

A few showers will also be possible to start the day Saturday before rain chances ramp up in the late afternoon/evening hours.

A First Alert is in place for Saturday as rain is likely and a few storms are possible.

Timing, for now, looks to be from the late afternoon through the overnight hours, from west to east. Stay tuned as that could shift slightly over the next day or so. By Sunday, much drier and cooler conditions will have worked in behind our cold front! We’ll go from highs in the low 70s Saturday afternoon to highs back in the 50s by Sunday.

With high pressure taking control over the second half of the forecast period, dry and warm conditions look to end out our 7-day forecast!

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

