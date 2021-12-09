First Alert: Dry, chilly Thursday ahead; rounds of rain forecast for the middle of the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure nosing in from the north will provide partly to mostly sunny skies today with chilly highs holding in the low to mid-50s.

Dry and chilly again today

First Alert for Saturday storms

Chilly sunshine on Sunday

Partly cloudy and not quite so cold tonight, lows will back down to the upper 30s.

By Friday, we’ll turn our attention to a warm front lifting north from the Gulf Coast region. It will throw more clouds our way and perhaps a couple of spotty showers. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 60s Friday.

Saturday brings breezy and unseasonably warm temperatures in the lower 70s in advance of a cold front that will spark a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Most of Saturday around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will simply be breezy & very warm with a few spotty showers. The better chance for showers & storms comes Saturday night, be so ready if you're headed out for a holiday party or to view the lights. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Nzi2XZUj22 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 9, 2021

There may be a couple of showers around during the day, but the main event – along with a small risk for severe thunderstorms – will come Saturday evening.

There is a small risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday evening. (Source: WBTV)

Sunshine will be back for Sunday along with chilly afternoon readings in the seasonal middle 50s.

We’ll warm right back up into the mild 60s early next with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

