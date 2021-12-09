Diversify Initiatives start, others planned for Chester County Schools after controversial video

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to Chester County Schools after a video of two Lewisville High School students appearing to use racial slurs and mocking George Floyd’s death was shared on social media.

“These incidents are not taken lightly,” says district spokesman Chris Christoff.

WBTV first told you about the video when it surfaced on Snapchat last month. Now, school leaders are implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in hopes it will bring students closer together.

The superintendent says the new initiatives are partly driven by that video but felt there was no better time to address it than now.

The school administration spent the month of November coming up with different strategies to implement in school and at home.

Staff will start unconscious bias and diversity training while students will host round table discussions with each other on topics like race. There will also be a committee dedicated to equity and inclusion across the entire district.

Lewisville High School students are gearing up to be the leaders of the new diversity and inclusion initiative. Some of these strategies, like the table discussions, have already been implemented at Lewisville High School.

Chester County School District says they are following the students’ lead.

“After the video surfaced on social media they started doing roundtable discussions amongst their peers,” says Christoff.

The district says it will use ideas like this but take them inside and outside the classroom. Everyone from staff, students and even parents will be a part of it.

“Parents play a huge role in this and we work with them best as we can to ensure that we’re on the right track for how they want their child to grow and develop,” he says.

He says the plans are in motion but logistics are still being worked out.

Already, however, the community is reacting to the aim to bridge the gap.

”I think a lot of folks feel like we’re listening. We’re listening to our community we’re listening to our parents.”

Superintendent Antwaun Sutton says he always had plans to create more diversity committees and foster conversations about race when he became the district’s top official.

But instead of waiting for plans a few years down the road, Christoff says there’s no time like the present.

“Nobody attending our schools should feel like they’re isolated or they’re being looked down on for who they are. Everybody has an equal part to play,” he says.

The district says it will start rolling out the plans after winter break. The initiatives are only going to start at Lewisville High School for now. The plan is to then move them district-wide but there’s no set timeline for that.

“We feel strongly this will certainly help step us in the right direction. These are changes that won’t happen overnight obviously but it’s an attitude shift,” he explains.

