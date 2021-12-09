NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Diversify Initiatives start, others planned for Chester County Schools after controversial video

The superintendent says the new initiatives are partly driven by that video but felt there was no better time to address it than now.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to Chester County Schools after a video of two Lewisville High School students appearing to use racial slurs and mocking George Floyd’s death was shared on social media.

“These incidents are not taken lightly,” says district spokesman Chris Christoff.

WBTV first told you about the video when it surfaced on Snapchat last month. Now, school leaders are implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in hopes it will bring students closer together.

The superintendent says the new initiatives are partly driven by that video but felt there was no better time to address it than now.

The school administration spent the month of November coming up with different strategies to implement in school and at home.

Staff will start unconscious bias and diversity training while students will host round table discussions with each other on topics like race. There will also be a committee dedicated to equity and inclusion across the entire district.

Lewisville High School students are gearing up to be the leaders of the new diversity and inclusion initiative. Some of these strategies, like the table discussions, have already been implemented at Lewisville High School.

Chester County School District says they are following the students’ lead.

“After the video surfaced on social media they started doing roundtable discussions amongst their peers,” says Christoff.

The district says it will use ideas like this but take them inside and outside the classroom. Everyone from staff, students and even parents will be a part of it.

“Parents play a huge role in this and we work with them best as we can to ensure that we’re on the right track for how they want their child to grow and develop,” he says.

He says the plans are in motion but logistics are still being worked out.

Already, however, the community is reacting to the aim to bridge the gap.

”I think a lot of folks feel like we’re listening. We’re listening to our community we’re listening to our parents.”

Superintendent Antwaun Sutton says he always had plans to create more diversity committees and foster conversations about race when he became the district’s top official.

But instead of waiting for plans a few years down the road, Christoff says there’s no time like the present.

“Nobody attending our schools should feel like they’re isolated or they’re being looked down on for who they are. Everybody has an equal part to play,” he says.

The district says it will start rolling out the plans after winter break. The initiatives are only going to start at Lewisville High School for now. The plan is to then move them district-wide but there’s no set timeline for that.

“We feel strongly this will certainly help step us in the right direction. These are changes that won’t happen overnight obviously but it’s an attitude shift,” he explains.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approves retention bonuses for employees
Union County Wayne Hedin arrest
Former Cuthbertson High School athletic booster club treasurer arrested for embezzlement
The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle...
Training chief: SC officers cheated by speeding up videos
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father