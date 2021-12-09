NC DHHS Flu
Discussion over ‘Red Raider’ mascot controversy happening Thursday in Gaston County

Vocal community groups like “Retire the Red Raider” have previously said they believe the mascot negatively depicts Native Americans.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Another community discussion is happening Thursday night over a Gaston County high school mascot at the center of an ongoing debate.

This meeting is being hosted by a South Point High School alum named Jason Rumfelt, who said he’s presenting the “other side of this hotly contested debate” surrounding the South Point Red Raider.

Vocal community groups like “Retire the Red Raider” have previously said they believe the mascot negatively depicts Native Americans.

Related: Group calls for removal of ‘Red Raider’ mascot at Gaston County school

Members of the indigenous community and supporters have even rallied outside the Gaston County Schools Central Building.

On the other side, people in support of keeping the mascot have said they have felt cancel culture is to blame for the recent controversy.

The image is of a Native American warrior with red skin. It’s been the mascot of South Point High School since 1947.

During Thursday’s meeting, Rumfelt said he plans to present research and findings on the background of the name and the logo and is hoping the community will come to hear that side of the argument.

That meeting is being held at the Gaston College Kimbrell Campus in Belmont at 6:30 p.m. The campus is located at 7220 Wilkinson Blvd. in Belmont.

This latest meeting is coming less than two weeks ahead of the next Gaston County School Board meeting, which is being held on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m., in which public comment will be heard.

