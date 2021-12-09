Concord man arrested after confessing to shooting, killing wife

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he admitted to shooting and killing his wife Wednesday evening in Concord.

Police said 65-year-old Reginald McDonald has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Cabarrus County jail with no bond.

Police responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Tangle Ridge Drive SE.

Officers got to the scene and made contact with McDonald, who said he shot his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, during a domestic dispute. She died at the scene, according to police.

