Cam Newton feels responsible for coordinator Joe Brady’s firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton said he feels partially responsible for the firing of Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady earlier this week.

Now Newton’s goal moving forward is to win games beginning this week against Atlanta — and keep his own job.

“Do I think I had something to do with it? The competitor in me (says) absolutely, yes,” Newton said. “The truth of the matter is you don’t lose your job because of success. Where I’m at now is doing what I can to control to make sure that I have a job, too. Let’s just be honest.”

Newton is 0-2 since taking over as the Panthers starting quarterback, and he’s lost his past 10 starts with Carolina going back to the 2018 season. He was 7-8 last season as New England’s starting QB. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

So far Newton has completed 55.8% of his passes for 289 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He’s also run for three TDs.

