Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school

(WRDW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County bus driver has been charged for driving while impaired, N.C. Trooper Ray Pierce confirmed to WBTV.

The female bus driver, identified as Raven Ross Fite, was arrested Thursday morning at Union Elementary School in Cleveland County, Pierce said.

Troopers say Highway Patrol was alerted when she dropped children off at the school.

Pierce said 24 children were on the school bus.

Fite has been taken to jail under a $2,500 bond.

Check back to this developing story.

