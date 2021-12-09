NC DHHS Flu
Authorities: Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in Cabarrus County.
Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in Cabarrus County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – State investigators have been called in to assist after human skeletal remains were found in Cabarrus County, authorities said.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from a resident Wednesday afternoon who said they had found an item that appeared to be human remains in a creek behind their home off Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the object was human skeletal remains, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional items found in and around the small creek were consistent with human skeletal remains.

The CCSO requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in gathering additional information from the remains in hopes of making an identification.

No other information was immediately available.

