Additional deputies will be at some Union County schools following potential threat

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students and staff can expect to see more deputies Thursday at Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a precaution.

This comes after the school district was notified Wednesday night about a potential threat involving a firearm.

The threat was reported using an anonymous app the school adopted, known as “See something, say something.” Parents, teachers, staff, students, and community members can use this tip line.

“At this time there has been no information provided that would suggest that an actual firearm was seen or brandished in any way by any student at the school during the school day,” a post on the Union County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page stated.

Piedmont High and Middle Social Media Threat Earlier this evening after classes were dismissed for the day, the Union... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Officials with Union County Public Schools said they’re still investigating.

Additionally, more officers will be at Porter Ridge High School in Union County Thursday after administrators said they were made aware of a rumor about a school threat on social media.

“Thank you to the numerous students and parents who shared the rumor with school staff. We take all threats seriously and parents we ask you to continue to speak with your children about school safety,” a message to Porter Ridge High families stated.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.