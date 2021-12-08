NC DHHS Flu
What are the signs that you are being scammed?

Good Question: So how can we all be better about catching a scammer?
Charlotte
Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We hear about scams all the time.

Particularly, someone older may get an odd email or a phone call - and they get scammed out of money.

But these criminals are getting even savvier.

So savvy - that they almost tricked Charlotte Center City Partners.

We told you about Moira Quinn’s experience a few weeks ago.

Charlotte Center City Partners, Duke Energy warn after ‘pushy’ scammer wanted $1,400 or electricity would be cut off

WBTV: “Does it worry you that this could happen to somebody some other business owner out there?”

Quinn: “It really worries me that this might happen to somebody else. If you’re the person who has that responsibility, you have that immediate gut clench, oh, no, I’m shutting down my business. It’s hard because it’s emotionally there. What they’re trying to do is push you into making an emotional decision. And that’s what that guy was trying to do with me.”

She said it there, they really capitalize on your emotions - your panic.

So how can we all be better about catching a scammer?

What are the signs?

Good Questions.

We didn’t get to show you all of our interview with Moira, or with Duke Energy.

So this week, we’re bringing you an extended version of those interviews in WBTV’s Good Question podcast.

You can subscribe to the podcast and listen right now:

WBTV’s Good Question podcast is an extension of what we do here on On Your Side Tonight, every night. We just launched this podcast last week in partnership with Queen City Podcast Network.

New episodes of “WBTV’s Good Question” are released on Spotify and Apple Podcasts every Wednesday morning.

Just pull out your phone right now, put it in camera mode, and put the camera on this QR code right here. That will bring your device to Spotify or Apple so you can subscribe.

If you want to listen, pull out your phone, turn on camera mode and hover over the QR code that will send you to our website, where you can listen to the podcast at the top of the page.(WBTV)

You can also go to WBTV.com/GoodQuestion to listen each week.

And if you have a Good Question, send it to us. We’ll try to answer it here on the show or on our podcast. Use the hashtag #OYSTonight on Twitter or email GoodQuestion@wbtv.com.

New episodes come down every Wednesday morning.

