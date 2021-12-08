What are the signs that you are being scammed?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We hear about scams all the time.

Particularly, someone older may get an odd email or a phone call - and they get scammed out of money.

But these criminals are getting even savvier.

So savvy - that they almost tricked Charlotte Center City Partners.

We told you about Moira Quinn’s experience a few weeks ago.

WBTV: “Does it worry you that this could happen to somebody some other business owner out there?”

Quinn: “It really worries me that this might happen to somebody else. If you’re the person who has that responsibility, you have that immediate gut clench, oh, no, I’m shutting down my business. It’s hard because it’s emotionally there. What they’re trying to do is push you into making an emotional decision. And that’s what that guy was trying to do with me.”

She said it there, they really capitalize on your emotions - your panic.

So how can we all be better about catching a scammer?

What are the signs?

Good Questions.

We didn’t get to show you all of our interview with Moira, or with Duke Energy.

So this week, we’re bringing you an extended version of those interviews in WBTV’s Good Question podcast.

