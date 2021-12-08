NC DHHS Flu
UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

