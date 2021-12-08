Two taken to hospital after fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a house fire early Wednesday morning in south Charlotte.

The fire was reported on Park Road, not too far from Tyvola and Fairview Roads.

According to Medic, two people were taken to the hospital following this fire.

No other details were immediately available.

WBTV is working to learn how the fire started.

