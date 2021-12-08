Two people suffer minor injuries in heavy southeast Charlotte house fire
According to Medic, two people have minor injuries from the fire.
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a two-story house fire in southeast Charlotte on Wednesday evening.
According to Medic, two people have minor injuries from the fire. Fire officials saw a few animals inside the home died.
The fire is at 7900 Cornwallis Lane near McAlpine Creek Park.
This is a developing situation and WBTV will provide any updates when available.
