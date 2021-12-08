Two people suffer minor injuries in heavy southeast Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a two-story house fire in southeast Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

According to Medic, two people have minor injuries from the fire. Fire officials saw a few animals inside the home died.

The fire is at 7900 Cornwallis Lane near McAlpine Creek Park.

This is a developing situation and WBTV will provide any updates when available.

