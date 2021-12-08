Two First Alert in the week ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect a wet commute tomorrow morning. More rain is possible this weekend.

This is what we are forecasting this week:

First Alert for the AM commute

Cool temps this week

First Alert for Saturday afternoon/ evening

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast (WBTV)

Our first shot at rain in a long time will arrive first thing tomorrow morning. It is possible from tonight through the morning commute.

The heaviest rain will fall to the southeast of us so we will be on the top edge of it. The mountains could pick up a light wintry mix early in the morning, but it shouldn’t amount to much.

The best chance for rain will fall from I-85 south. It will likely affect your trip to work and school tomorrow. It won’t last long though. By midday, we should be dry again. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday looks clear and dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Friday could bring a few showers, but it will be a tad milder. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The next First Alert arrives on Saturday. The day will start out dry. A cold front will approach the second half of the day. Highs will reach the low 70s before that happens.

Rain is likely from the afternoon into the evening. A few thunderstorms aren’t out of the question. Showers could last into the night but should clear out early on Sunday morning. Highs will be close to 60° in the afternoon.

Next week will be dry again. Highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

