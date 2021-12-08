NC DHHS Flu
Two dogs killed in fire at southeast Charlotte house

According to Medic, two people have minor injuries from the fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two dogs died in a fire in southeast Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a two-story house on Cornwallis Lane near McAlpine Creek Park.

Two people suffered minor injuries from the fire, but firefighters said two dogs were in the fire and died.

Investigators said the fire was the result of an electrical issue, and they estimate the fire caused $129,000 of damage.

