Two dogs killed in fire at southeast Charlotte house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two dogs died in a fire in southeast Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a two-story house on Cornwallis Lane near McAlpine Creek Park.

Update: Structure Fire; 7500 Block of Cornwallis Ln; fire was the result of an electrical issue; 2 canines perished in the fire; damage estimates $129,000 pic.twitter.com/bcmWAJyJTU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 9, 2021

Two people suffered minor injuries from the fire, but firefighters said two dogs were in the fire and died.

Investigators said the fire was the result of an electrical issue, and they estimate the fire caused $129,000 of damage.

