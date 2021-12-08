Three Rivers Land Trust hires Conservation Lands Manager and names new Associate Director

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Conserving almost 45,000 acres in North Carolina’s Piedmont and Sandhills is no simple task, but with a capable staff, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has made it possible. Recently, Katie Stovall was hired as the Conservation Lands Manager for Three Rivers Land Trust. In addition to Stovall’s hiring, Crystal Cockman, previously the Director of Conservation, has been named the Associate Director at TRLT.

“We are truly excited about the addition of Katie to our staff, she is going to be a great asset to the Land Trust,” stated Executive Director Travis Morehead. “With Crystal’s experience at the Land Trust, it was fitting to shift her role to Associate Director. We are thankful to have Crystal continue to represent Three Rivers and act as a resource in our conservation work.”

Katie Stovall was hired in November and received her master’s degree in Wildlife Science from the University of Tennessee and a bachelor’s in Natural Resource Conservation and Management with a concentration in forestry from Western Carolina University. Stovall comes to TRLT with prior experience of working for the N.C. Forest Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority where she provided land management information and technical support to forest landowners and wildlife managers. Katie’s interest and expertise is in prescribed fire, applied habitat management, sound forest management, and blending wildlife and forestry objectives. Katie’s work extends into her free time, as she enjoys sharing the conservation ethic with others, especially kids, and promoting the wonderful natural resources that our state offers.

“I am excited to join the TRLT team and share my knowledge and expertise of natural resource conservation with the staff and landowners of NC. I care deeply for our state’s natural resources and earnestly work to conserve them by prescribing and implementing sound land management to promote both game and nongame wildlife species,” stated Stovall.

In addition to Stovall’s hire, TRLT has made another staffing change in naming Crystal Cockman as the Associate Director. Previously the Director of Conservation, Cockman commented that “Three Rivers Land Trust’s mission is one that is, and has always been, close to my heart. I am happy to continue to carry out the mission as the Associate Director.”

Working for Three Rivers Land Trust, previously the Land Trust for Central NC, for 15 years, Cockman is an essential employee to the Land Trust, and will continue to be one as the Associate Director.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, please contact Crystal Cockman, Associate Director of the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

