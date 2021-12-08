South Charlotte toy store gets ahead of supply issues before holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s crunch time for a lot of parents to get those gifts in time for Christmas or to make those requests to Santa.

One store in south Charlotte’s Cotswold neighborhood saw supply chain issues coming and worked hard to make sure they have the toys children want.

Toy Mania opened in November 2019, meaning a busy Christmas as a new business and then a pandemic. However, they’ve managed to stay ahead of the adversity and now they say people come from all over the Carolinas and surrounding states to find toys that either they’re having to ship from very far away or can’t find at all.

A lot of parents were seen Tuesday with lists they were checking twice as they shopped right when the store opened.

It comes as shipping issues have been happening all over the country. Managers have said that several large manufacturers haven’t had shipments in eight weeks.

In some situations, they weren’t able to fulfill ramped up orders. Toy Mania, though, found other avenues and managers said they have been doing very well with sales.

One manager said the owners are very involved in ordering to make sure they’re getting in what the customers - parents, yes, but basically children - are asking for as well as some surprises that they might like.

“Shopping locally does keep the money in our community. It also allows your children to grow up with their local toy store, which is something a lot of children don’t get to experience,” Sherry Stone, Toy Mania store manager, said. “And luckily Charlotte is a large enough city that we have that opportunity. And we’re glad to be able to provide that for the community,”

Toy Mania is right on South Sharon Amity Road in Cotswold. They also gift wrap and if there’s something there customers don’t find, they should talk to them about perhaps finding it in time to put it under the tree.

