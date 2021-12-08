Santa Patrol on guard to protect shoppers in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Tis the season for shoppers to rush home with their treasures, but often during the Holidays, thieves want to get in the way. To stop them, local law enforcement agencies use several methods to keep shoppers safe.

In Salisbury, it’s called Santa Patrol, and it’s where shoppers may notice police cars parked in popular shopping areas, like here in downtown. Police say that makes for a visible deterrent, and it means officers are close by if they are needed.

Terry Jones watches the comings and going of shoppers all day while he’s ringing the bell for The Salvation Army in front of Hobby Lobby. When it comes to their safety, he looks to a higher power.

“Yes, because I believe that God is watching over them and keeping them safe and guiding them,” Jones said.

Keeping them safe is also the role police are playing through the Santa Patrol.

“We try to make sure that we are there, show a presence, try to prevent auto break-ins, shoplifting, try to decrease any retail theft,” said Cpl Meredith Walker of the Salisbury Police Department.

That’s why shoppers may see Salisbury Police patrol cars in busy shopping centers even if there hasn’t been a crime that was committed. They say the shoppers have a responsibility too.

“We would like for them to not leave any valuables in their car, always lock the vehicle up, make sure that you try to put anything in the truck that you can, lock it up, try not to be seen carrying an excessive amount of merchandise at one time, don’t flash a lot of money around, that sort of thing,” Walker added.

“Lock my doors and look around to see what kind of empty cars and who is in the cars,” said Tamara Carter of Lexington

“I just pay attention to my surroundings,” said Mary Kennerly of Salisbury, ”look out.”

Police want to prevent anything like shoplifting, purse snatching, robbery, anything that involve shoppers in these busy areas.

“Downtown, our shopping centers, hotels, any areas that might have a little bit higher traffic during our Holiday hours<” Walker added.

“I think it would help,” said Carter. “It would deter a lot of people from running up, grabbing your purse or whatever.

And they say as long as you’re seeing officers on the job…

“…and if you see them,” Walker added, “give them a wave!”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.