NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Santa Patrol on guard to protect shoppers in Salisbury

Salisbury Police patrol cars will be spending a lot of time around busy shopping areas.
Salisbury Police patrol cars will be spending a lot of time around busy shopping areas.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Tis the season for shoppers to rush home with their treasures, but often during the Holidays, thieves want to get in the way.  To stop them, local law enforcement agencies use several methods to keep shoppers safe. 

In Salisbury, it’s called Santa Patrol, and it’s where shoppers may notice police cars parked in popular shopping areas, like here in downtown.  Police say that makes for a visible deterrent, and it means officers are close by if they are needed.

Terry Jones watches the comings and going of shoppers all day while he’s ringing the bell for The Salvation Army in front of Hobby Lobby. When it comes to their safety, he looks to a higher power.

“Yes, because I believe that God is watching over them and keeping them safe and guiding them,” Jones said.

Keeping them safe is also the role police are playing through the Santa Patrol.

“We try to make sure that we are there, show a presence, try to prevent auto break-ins, shoplifting, try to decrease any retail theft,” said Cpl Meredith Walker of the Salisbury Police Department.

That’s why shoppers may see Salisbury Police patrol cars in busy shopping centers even if there hasn’t been a crime that was committed.  They say the shoppers have a responsibility too.

“We would like for them to not leave any valuables in their car, always lock the vehicle up, make sure that you try to put anything in the truck that you can, lock it up, try not to be seen carrying an excessive amount of merchandise at one time, don’t flash a lot of money around, that sort of thing,” Walker added.

“Lock my doors and look around to see what kind of empty cars and who is in the cars,” said Tamara Carter of Lexington

“I just pay attention to my surroundings,” said Mary Kennerly of Salisbury, ”look out.”

Police want to prevent anything like shoplifting, purse snatching, robbery, anything that involve shoppers in these busy areas.

“Downtown, our shopping centers, hotels, any areas that might have a little bit higher traffic during our Holiday hours<” Walker added.

“I think it would help,” said Carter. “It would deter a lot of people from running up, grabbing your purse or whatever.

And they say as long as you’re seeing officers on the job…

“…and if you see them,” Walker added, “give them a wave!”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

WBTV names Al Conklin as next Chief Meteorologist
WBTV names Al Conklin new Chief Meteorologist
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Mooresville pizzeria gives away nearly 2,800 pizzas to ‘COVID heroes’
Mooresville pizzeria gives away nearly 2,800 pizzas to ‘COVID heroes’
Alino pizzeria in Mooresville
Mooresville pizzeria gives away nearly 2,800 pizzas to ‘COVID heroes’