NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sanford woman with charges in Gaston and Mecklenburg arrested in Rowan after tussle with deputies

Kyana Janay Spruiell faces several charges from three counties.
Kyana Janay Spruiell faces several charges from three counties.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Sanford, NC, faces a long list of various charges from three counties, including Gaston, Mecklenburg, and Rowan.

Rowan County deputies responded to a call about suspicious activity, possibly involving drugs, in the 200 block of Harris Point Road off Long Ferry Road. The call came in early on Tuesday evening. Deputies arrived to find two people, both unconscious, inside of a white Toyota Camry.

Deputies were able to awaken the occupants, now identified as Kyara Janay Spruiell and Dezmond Shamel Fortune, both of Sanford. Both Spruiell and Fortune gave different names to deputies initially.

Spruiell was uncooperative throughout the arrest, according to the report. While attempting to arrest Spruiell, she struck one deputy on the shoulder and jaw, knocking his lapel microphone and badge from his vest.

While searching the Camry, deputies say they discovered heroin wrapped in a $20 bill. Marijuana and Xanax were also found in the car.

Spruiell, 26, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, habitual larceny from Mecklenburg County, failure to appear in Gaston County, larceny, resist, obstruct, delay, simple possession of drugs, and drug possession, conspiracy from Mecklenburg County, habitual larceny from Gaston County, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and giving fictitious information to an officer. Bond was set at a combined total of $57,500.

Fortune was charged with failure to appear from Gaston County. Bond was set at $1000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John...
NASCAR crew worker suspended, arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s

Latest News

This was the scene following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mooresville on Aug. 2, 2020.
Lawsuit: Man was complying with police when he was shot, killed outside his Mooresville home
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger Co. to build customer fulfillment center, with nearly 700 jobs, in Cabarrus County
Shots fired in uptown Charlotte, one person in custody
Shots fired in uptown Charlotte, one person in custody
Charlotte doctors talk omicron variant, and what it means for the future of the pandemic
Charlotte doctors talk omicron variant, and what it means for the future of the pandemic
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools call for emergency meeting to discuss employee bonuses