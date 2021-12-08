Sanford woman with charges in Gaston and Mecklenburg arrested in Rowan after tussle with deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Sanford, NC, faces a long list of various charges from three counties, including Gaston, Mecklenburg, and Rowan.

Rowan County deputies responded to a call about suspicious activity, possibly involving drugs, in the 200 block of Harris Point Road off Long Ferry Road. The call came in early on Tuesday evening. Deputies arrived to find two people, both unconscious, inside of a white Toyota Camry.

Deputies were able to awaken the occupants, now identified as Kyara Janay Spruiell and Dezmond Shamel Fortune, both of Sanford. Both Spruiell and Fortune gave different names to deputies initially.

Spruiell was uncooperative throughout the arrest, according to the report. While attempting to arrest Spruiell, she struck one deputy on the shoulder and jaw, knocking his lapel microphone and badge from his vest.

While searching the Camry, deputies say they discovered heroin wrapped in a $20 bill. Marijuana and Xanax were also found in the car.

Spruiell, 26, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, habitual larceny from Mecklenburg County, failure to appear in Gaston County, larceny, resist, obstruct, delay, simple possession of drugs, and drug possession, conspiracy from Mecklenburg County, habitual larceny from Gaston County, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and giving fictitious information to an officer. Bond was set at a combined total of $57,500.

Fortune was charged with failure to appear from Gaston County. Bond was set at $1000.

