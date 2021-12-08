NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury Fire Department gets thermal imaging cameras through federal grant

The department got 21 of the new cameras.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury will now be better able to see in dark, smoke-filled environments thanks to the addition of 21 new Flir K65 thermal imaging cameras.

Funding for the cameras was derived through a successful Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application submitted earlier this year and a 10% match by the City of Salisbury.

The technology used in the cameras can allow firefighters to spot dangers in the dark, find hot spots of fire, and locate potential victims.

