Salisbury Fire Department gets thermal imaging cameras through federal grant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury will now be better able to see in dark, smoke-filled environments thanks to the addition of 21 new Flir K65 thermal imaging cameras.

Funding for the cameras was derived through a successful Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application submitted earlier this year and a 10% match by the City of Salisbury.

The technology used in the cameras can allow firefighters to spot dangers in the dark, find hot spots of fire, and locate potential victims.

