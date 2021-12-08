Press release: North Rowan Middle School Exploratory classes engage in feelings

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Feelings are complicated, but thanks to North Rowan Middle School Career & Technical Education (CTE) teacher Ashley Ellis, emotions are becoming a less abstract concept for students.

As part of the school’s Renewal plan focusing on students’ social and emotional health, Ellis uses an outside-of-the-box approach to reach her students. Ellis is teaching students about their basic feelings.

While in a classroom discussion, Ellis shared what big action typically goes with each emotion students may be feeling. Once students identified how they typically react when feeling a strong emotion, Ellis gave several examples of expressing their feelings without actions.

Ellis is instructing students on using feelings in their daily conversations by modeling how to express themselves. She is using educational opportunities to share feelings by simply asking students each day, “how are you feeling today?”

