Organizations decorate tree to honor domestic violence victims

The North Carolina Coalition against Domestic Violence says more than 45 people across our state lost their lives this year because of domestic violence.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we head into the holiday season, city organizations took a moment Tuesday night to remember those we lost to domestic violence this year.

The ceremony, put on by the Mecklenburg County Community Support Services, Domestic Violence Advocacy Council and CMPD, lit a small Christmas tree adorned not with ornaments, but with names.

The North Carolina Coalition against Domestic Violence says more than 45 people across our state lost their lives this year because of domestic violence. Those names were each called and placed on the tree this year to remember who we lost and keep from adding names to the list.

“1 out of 75 percent of the people who are involved in domestic violence are either brutally injured or killed and this is one of the reasons why we’re here to honor the ones that did not make it,” explained Tonise Gardner, the chair of the domestic violence advocacy council in Charlotte.

“It’s just very important.”

With the pandemic and the holidays keeping people home even more, it’s an issue that’s once again in the spotlight.

If you’re in a situation like this or think a family member or friend could be, you can call the Domestic Violence Advocacy Council at 704-332-2513 or email them at dvac.charlotte@gmail.com.

