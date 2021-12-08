NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Cohen talks to WBTV about decision to step down, state’s battle with COVID-19 pandemic, next move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Mandy Cohen has been at the forefront of North Carolina’s defense against the COVID-19 pandemic from the very start.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary has been North Carolina’s health leader through the worst surges through the progressions, which includes receiving vaccinations for the virus starting nearly a year ago.

Last week, Dr. Cohen announced she’s leaving her role as the state’s top health leader, and moving on from the podium we’ve become so accustomed to seeing her behind.

WBTV’s Maddie Gardner sat down with Dr. Cohen to discuss why she chose to step down, the impact she made and what is next for her.

Dr. Cohen was appointed to her position by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in January 2017.

Gardner: “What was the catalyst behind that decision?”

Dr. Cohen: “Well, it has been an amazing five years in this role, and you know what, it was the right time for me personally and professionally to think about what is next.”

“But, also I got to watch my team really come together and respond to this pandemic so well and I feel like I can pass the baton to one of my longtime deputies to run the next leg of this race so they are ready and I am ready.”

Kody Kinsley, NCDHHS’s current Chief Deputy Secretary will succeed Cohen beginning in January.

Dr. Cohen took her post years before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been the face of helping the state turn the corner.

Gardner: “Do you remember what your mindset was and your perception of this position was going into it versus what it is now leaving this position?”

Dr. Cohen: “Well, I was really excited to take on the role, one to work for the new then new Governor Roy Cooper and really think about how I could take his vision and turn it into reality for North Carolinians.

“I was also really attracted to the fact that this is a very complex and large department, but it gives you these levers to bring together in service of health, so I’m not just the public health director or just the head of Medicaid or mental health, we actually get to bring all of those levers in in addition to early childhood education and economic services together in service of our communities and our state.”

“And so that was really exciting to me. And as I leave, I think it is one of the assets of North Carolina to have this umbrella of Health and Human services together.”

“I think it’s what made us strong during the pandemic, and so I’m I think we’ve done a lot of work to strengthen the department over the last five years, so I’m really proud of being able to be passed the baton at this time and then to keep on running.”

Those last five years included leading the agency’s 17,000 employees and managing a $20 billion budget.

Those are something most of us did not see because we were focused instead on her updates throughout the pandemic.

“While case numbers are lower this probably an incomplete picture of what’s happening in our state given the low amount of testing in the last week,” Cohen said.

Gardner: “How do you want people to remember you and how you served the state?”

Dr. Cohen: “Well, I hope they see me as a strong leader who was trustworthy. (I) really could understand what folks were going through and tried to navigate these uncertain times with them.”

“I hope they remember me as someone who put equity at the center of the work and that (I) really tried to think holistically about health for our state.”

“It wasn’t just about access to a test or a vaccine, which are very important. Get vaccinated, but to think about all components of someone’s health. And how do we bring levers together from all parts of the government and the private sector in service? Of of that. So it’s like I said, an honor and honor of a lifetime to be able to serve at this moment.”

Dr. Cohen’s successor takes over at the start of 2022.

While she wouldn’t yet say what’s on the horizon, she hopes the state she’s worked for the last five years is part of the years to come.

Dr. Cohen: “Well, I’m looking at a range of opportunities to continue the work I’ve started here in North Carolina, but I hope that the work will keep me here in North Carolina.”

“I and my family love it here and so we hope to be able to continue to raise our daughters here in North Carolina. I’m not sure exactly what the next chapter will be but it will be in the health and well-being space and making sure I can continue to try to have an impact at scale to build healthier communities.”

