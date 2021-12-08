Mooresville pizzeria gives away nearly 2,800 pizzas to ‘COVID heroes’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville pizzeria distributed nearly 2,800 free pizzas to those in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alino Pizzeria gave away 2,782 pizzas to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and other essential workers on Tuesday.

Aliño Pizzeria previously three hosted Heroes Appreciation Days in 2020, giving away nearly 7,000 pizzas over the three days.

“It has been an amazing, wonderful day,” Aliño Pizzeria Owner Michal Bay said. “Everybody was incredibly appreciative and happy. The day was very, very successful – a 100 out of 100.”

