NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missing woman hasn’t been seen in two weeks after leaving mother’s home in Gaston Co., police say

Police say 41-year-old Amy Cassada Moebes, standing 5′4″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes, was reported missing on Dec. 3, 2021.
Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt....
Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt. Holly, driving a white Nissan Maxima.(Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was reported missing as she has not been seen in two weeks since leaving her mother’s home in Gaston County.

Police say 41-year-old Amy Cassada Moebes, standing 5′4″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes, was reported missing on Dec. 3, 2021.

Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt. Holly, driving a white Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amy Moebes, please contact the Gaston County Police Department, Detective J.M. Hanline at 704-866-3320 or 704-866-3300.

Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt....
Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt. Holly, driving a white Nissan Maxima.(Gaston County Police)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

Union County Wayne Hedin arrest
Former Cuthbertson High School athletic booster club treasurer arrested for embezzlement
The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle...
Training chief: SC officers cheated by speeding up videos
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Scoop N Swirl has been in business since 2002 and was and continues to be family owned since...
S.C. ice cream shop, struggling to stay open, saved by customers in early Christmas miracle
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approves retention bonuses for employees