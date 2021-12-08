NC DHHS Flu
Lawsuit: Man was complying with police when he was shot, killed outside his Mooresville home

That federal lawsuit was filed by Amy Craven, the wife of Chris Craven, who died in that Aug. 2, 2020, officer-involved shooting.
This was the scene following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mooresville on Aug. 2, 2020.
This was the scene following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mooresville on Aug. 2, 2020.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was in the process of complying when he was shot and killed by officers responding to a domestic incident in Mooresville, a lawsuit claims.

That federal lawsuit was filed by Amy Craven, the wife of Chris Craven, who died in that Aug. 2, 2020, officer-involved shooting. It names the Mooresville Police Department, the Town of Mooresville, and officers Christopher Novelli and Alexander Arndt as defendants.

The shooting happened on Heritage Place off South Magnolia Street. According to the lawsuit, Chris Craven was experiencing a mental health crisis on the evening of Aug. 2. His oldest daughter called 911 to say he was threatening death by suicide.

Dispatch reported to responding officers that Craven was suicidal, had a concealed carry permit, and may have a gun in his possession, court documents state.

As officers approached the house, Craven walked down his front steps and headed down the sidewalk toward a camper parked in the family’s driveway, according to the lawsuit. His widow said he complied and raised his hands after officers began yelling at him to do so, while shining the lights of their assault rifles at him.

The lawsuit states Craven was ordered to get on the ground, and as he began to put his hands down, as ordered, Novelli “abruptly and without warning” fired more than 10 shots at close range. Officer Arndt then began firing his weapon, according to court documents.

“A total of four seconds elapsed from the time the first officer instructed Chris to put his hands up, then get on the ground, and when Officer Novelli began firing at Chris,” the lawsuit states. “During those four seconds, Chris did not threaten any of the officers, did not approach or get close to any officer, made no attempt to flee or resist arrest, or make any hostile gesture or statement to the officers.”

Craven’s widow says in the lawsuit that officers Novelli and Arndt used excessive force in the shooting of her husband, and the town “failed to implement adequate policies with respect to the proper use and application of deadly force, de-escalation, and how to interact with and respond to citizens experiencing mental health crises and threatening suicide.”

Mooresvile Police previously said officers arrived and encountered Craven in front of the home, armed with a handgun.

According to MPD, officers were in uniform and immediately identified themselves as police officers. An initial dialogue was established and officers gave multiple commands for Craven to show his hands, police say.

Craven then suddenly reached for the gun from his waist and drew the weapon, police say. That’s when the two officers opened fire.

In June, a special prosecutor announced he would not bring criminal charges against Novelli and Arndt, saying a State Bureau of Investigation report had shown that the officers “reasonably” feared for their lives before opening fire on Craven during the standoff outside his home, WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

WBTV has reached out to the Town of Mooresville for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

