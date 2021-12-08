Kroger Co. to build customer fulfillment center, with nearly 700 jobs, in Cabarrus County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-tech Kroger customer fulfillment center will create nearly 700 jobs in Cabarrus County over the next five years, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Kroger Co., the nation’s largest grocery retailer, will be built in Concord.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” Cooper said. “From our hard-working and skilled people to our advanced transportation networks and overall business climate, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for a modern business to succeed.”

While wages will vary based on job roles, the average annual pay, including benefits like healthcare and retirement, will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255. The total payroll impact from this project on the region is expected to reach more than $29 million, each and every year.

The Kroger Co. serves customers across a family of stores like Kroger, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, and Fred Meyer, among many others. Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC (KFN), the subsidiary leading the project, is a vertically integrated network for ambient, chilled, and frozen groceries. Using artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and automation, KFN operates with proprietary technology to allow for affordable, friendly, and fast delivery of fresh food and household essentials to customers.

“The acceleration of our delivery business continues with the development of an additional customer fulfillment center, advancing our commitment to creating career opportunities and serving shoppers fresh food fast through interconnected, automated, and innovative facilities and last-mile solutions across America,” said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief supply chain officer. “We thank Governor Roy Cooper for his collaboration and support of this project, and the company looks forward to serving new and existing customers across North Carolina.”

