‘I can’t not raise my prices’: Some Maiden businesses forced to increase prices to survive

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - The supply chain problem isn’t just proving to be an issue of not finding what you want for dinner, it’s also forcing many businesses to make hard choices.

That choice is whether or not to raise prices to counteract the shortages. Small businesses are feeling the pinch especially hard.

One shop owner in Maiden has actually posted why her business was forced to increase prices, noting the reason for the price change just before customers go in the front door.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Sticker Shock

It’s something Asia Magness doesn’t want to do, but it’s something she has to, to keep the doors open, and to be able to feed her own family.

“Just trying to survive in this town before COVID was iffy,” she said.

Magness owns Mae’s Market, an eclectic little shop in the heart of Maiden. At first, there wasn’t a lot hope this bakery would be around very long.

“My landlord then was like, ‘You probably not going to make it six months honey,’ so he would only give me a month-to-month lease,” Magness said with a laugh.

But through the pandemic, Mae’s Market not only survived but thrived, building a loyal customer base that helped the bottom line.

Now, because of the supply chain shortage, Magness has to do something she doesn’t want to.

“Raising prices, because everything’s tripled or doubled in price,” she said.

Magness says much of her day is spent driving around the county just trying to find what she needs to keep the doors open.

Down the road at Piedmont Hardware, the talk’s not just about crescent wrenches, but what, or if, they’ll be what folks need to get Christmas dinner on the table.

“When you can’t find the stuff, you can’t find it and you can’t do it,” shopper Beverly Rink said.

Piedmont Hardware is forced to increase their prices because owners say if they don’t, their 35-year run in Maiden might be over.

So far, there’s been no backlash to the price increase. Magness says people understand what’s going on and they hope it’ll just be a temporary problem.

“I can’t not raise my prices. It’s either that or I have to close my doors,” she said.

Magness said the entire town has rallied around the small businesses and that makes a world of difference when the profit margins are razor thin.

