NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

How will schools benefit from the Build Back Better Act?

The Education and Labor Committee’s portion of the legislation offers $454 billion in funding for schools and the labor force.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After clearing the House, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act is up for a vote in the Senate. The social policy and climate change legislation could help address issues plaguing our nation’s school system including personnel shortages.

Nikki Beam, a nurse in New Orleans, said she became increasingly frustrated having to pick her six-year-old daughter up from school every day.

“I was literally leaving work in a gap that the doctors had if there was one,” she said.

Beam said she had to transfer her daughter to a new school because she said there was a bus driver shortage.

“I was like do I keep going to my boss, like ‘hey I don’t have a way for my child to get home because one bus isn’t running,’” said Beam.

Across the country in addition to a teacher shortage, schools are struggling to fill open positions from cafeteria workers to bus drivers.

A survey from the National Association for Pupil Transportation found 51% of school districts classify their bus shortage as “severe.”

The House Education and Labor Committee is hoping to fix some of these issues with its portion of the Build Back Better Act which the committee says calls for just over $454 billion in proposed funding.

The dollar amount breakdown of the committee’s portion of the $1.75 trillion dollar Build Back Better Act includes:

  • $380 billion for childcare and universal preschool
  • $1 billion for Older Americans Act
  • 20 billion each for higher education, efforts to help workers secure good jobs, and the civilian climate corps
  • $10 billion for child hunger

“This allows people to go to work,” said Education and Labor Committee Chairman Congressman Bobby Scott.

Scott said the largest dollar amount of the committee’s portion $380 billion will not only help make childcare more affordable but prepare three- and four-year-olds for school.

“Pre-K has been shown to be a very valuable part of your educational experience,” said Scott.

Scott said funding for job training could help with addressing the bus driver and other shortages in the nation’s workforce.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

The temporary suspension came while judges considered whether to block the use of district...
N.C. court reverses decision, reopens candidate filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House
John Aneralla served as Huntersville's mayor from 2015 to 2021.
Former Huntersville mayor appears set to run for NC’s 13th Congressional district
Singapore owned Giti Tire opened its South Carolina facility in 2017 and employees almost 750...
Local, state leaders, concerned citizens still waiting for reply from Giti CEO
United States Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Charlotte Thursday to promote...
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law