Good news: Another rain chance. Bad news: It’s on Saturday.

First Alert Weather: A cold front will cool us off and bring more much-needed rain
By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will start to creep up a little each day until we reach the low 70s on Saturday.

Then a cold front will cool us off and bring more much-needed rain.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • One more cool day
  • 60s return - then the 70s!
  • Showers and thunderstorms on Saturday
This morning’s rain is long gone.

The good news is that Charlotte and areas to the southeast picked up around 1/2″ of rain.

The bad news is that the mountains and foothills didn’t get much at all.

Fortunately, we all have a better chance going into the weekend.

In the meantime, we are clear and dry for tonight and Thursday. Lows will fall just below freezing before we rebound to the mid-50s tomorrow.

A few showers are a possibility on Friday. They shouldn’t amount to much though. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Saturday will be the most active day. As a cold front approaches, warm air will surge in ahead of it.

That will keep lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low 70s.

The best chance for rain will be the second half of Saturday, with the front itself. Rain is a good bet.

A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.

The rain should be out of here Saturday night. That will set us up for a cooler and dry Sunday. Highs will be back in the mid-50s.

Next week will be dry too. Highs will climb from the low 60s on Monday to the mid-60s on Wednesday.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

