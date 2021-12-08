Good news: Another rain chance. Bad news: It’s on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: A cold front will cool us off and bring more much-needed rain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will start to creep up a little each day until we reach the low 70s on Saturday.
Then a cold front will cool us off and bring more much-needed rain.
Here’s what we are tracking this week:
- One more cool day
- 60s return - then the 70s!
- Showers and thunderstorms on Saturday
This morning’s rain is long gone.
The good news is that Charlotte and areas to the southeast picked up around 1/2″ of rain.
The bad news is that the mountains and foothills didn’t get much at all.
Fortunately, we all have a better chance going into the weekend.
In the meantime, we are clear and dry for tonight and Thursday. Lows will fall just below freezing before we rebound to the mid-50s tomorrow.
A few showers are a possibility on Friday. They shouldn’t amount to much though. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Saturday will be the most active day. As a cold front approaches, warm air will surge in ahead of it.
That will keep lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low 70s.
The best chance for rain will be the second half of Saturday, with the front itself. Rain is a good bet.
A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.
The rain should be out of here Saturday night. That will set us up for a cooler and dry Sunday. Highs will be back in the mid-50s.
Next week will be dry too. Highs will climb from the low 60s on Monday to the mid-60s on Wednesday.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
