The good, the bad, and the always real: Michael Garret Lester and #MollysKids

This morning an update on one of our amazing #MollysKids who went from Stage IV cancer to NED (no evidence of disease), and an update on Michael “Garret” Lester who received the opposite news on Monday.

“We just got his scans back and the cancer is active again,” his mom Kimberly Cutler wrote. “We’re returning for chemo Wednesday morning. This is not a good Christmas present. To say it bluntly, this is the worst Christmas present. He was in remission for six months, but now we’re starting over again.”

We first shared Garret’s story (he goes by his middle name), in August. He had been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma four days before his 18th birthday.

Garret, who was born and raised in North Carolina, moved to Alabama a couple years ago but has an older sister who still lives in Stony Point, North Carolina (small town in both Alexander and Iredell Counties). Garret told his mom his pain started in his stomach. After his doctor in Alabama called it constipation and the pain didn’t subside, his mom drove him back to North Carolina to take him to his old doctor in Taylorsville. That doctor eventually sent him to Iredell Memorial Hospital. That’s where they found the mass.

This type of cancer is often found around the bones, in children and young adults. After a tough fight earlier this year, Garret went into remission. Kimberly said they were thrilled.

But two weeks ago, Garret woke up crying. His legs and back hurt.

“I thought maybe his back was out of place,” she says. “So I told him to get in a Epsom salt bath and relax. That helped for a few hours and then he woke up again the next morning. Same thing: Pain. I recommended same thing: A salt bath. As the week went on and this cycle continued, I started thinking his cancer might be back, but I never gave up hope. Then he started losing weight, feeling nauseous, vomiting, and having a headache. All the same symptoms from the first time. We had the scans the last day in November. And here we are, first week of December, with our world flipped upside down… again.”

Kimberly—and Michael—are both on Facebook and reading any comments below.

It is clearly not the news anyone wants, at any time, but there is something more... maybe... about it happening this time of year, as Kimberly says.

Please hang in there as best you guys can and definitely keep us updated. You have lots of support in this pediatric cancer club that you guys certainly didn’t ask, or want, to join.

