Girl Scouts stuff 518 holiday stockings to support elementary school in east Charlotte

Why 518, you ask? Because that’s how many kids are in Windsor Park Elementary. The east Charlotte elementary school is a Title I school.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A total of 25 girls are part of Girl Scout Troop 219 in Charlotte. They’re from various parts of the county and attend different schools.

Together - they stuffed 518 holiday stockings with favorite things.

Why 518, you ask? Because that’s how many kids are in Windsor Park Elementary. The east Charlotte elementary school is a Title I school.

The girl scout troop partnered with them at the beginning of the pandemic and, over the past 20 months, have donated cookies, done campus cleanup and beautification projects and organized a coat drive.

Now, for Christmas, they’re providing each student with a stocking. Troop leader Allie Kaul says her fourth and fifth graders are working tirelessly.

“For six weeks they fundraised on their own,” Allie said. “Windsor Park has an amazing group of teachers and students. The students—who are 70% second language learners—show up everyday despite hurdles and do their best while being supported and loved by an amazing staff. On the evening of December 16th, our troop, in partnership with Johnson & Wales University, will host a Winter Wonderland event for all families at the school. Each student will get their special stocking and enjoy a movie on the outdoor field of the school, with cookies and hot cocoa.”

