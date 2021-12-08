Four suspects listed after 19-year-old student shot in Charlotte, hospitalized with serious injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police report lists four suspects after a 19-year-old Butler High School student was shot and hospitalized with serious injuries in Charlotte.

Police say the unknown suspect(s) shot the girl, leaving her with serious injuries on Monday around 4 p.m. on Northeast Parkway.

One suspect was later arrested without incident, police say. This suspect was not named.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Poice incident report provides slightly more details about the situation.

Charges listed on the incident report include aggravated assault and public disorder/fighting.

The incident report lists four suspects, three as outside family and one as within family. The report lists a handgun as the weapon involved.

Officials did not provide any other details about what happened in this situation. This is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this situation should call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.