NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Wet start to Wednesday, First Alert issued for Saturday showers

High temperatures in the low to middle 50s today will come in just a little below average for this time of the year.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following this morning’s much-needed rain, clouds will break later this morning allowing for sunshine to return for the afternoon hours.

  • Dry and chilly the next couple of days
  • Turns milder late in the week
  • First Alert for Saturday showers

High temperatures in the low to middle 50s today will come in just a little below average for this time of the year.

Clear and cold tonight, lows will back down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

High pressure will provide partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs holding in the chilly 50s.

By Friday, we’ll turn our attention to a warm front lifting north from the Gulf Coast region. It will throw more clouds our way and perhaps a couple of spotty showers. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 60s Friday.

Saturday brings breezy and unseasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid-70s in advance of a cold front that will spark a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

There is a 70% chance for rain on Saturday.
There is a 70% chance for rain on Saturday.(Source: WBTV)

Sunshine will be back for Sunday along with chilly afternoon readings in the seasonal middle 50s.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John...
NASCAR crew worker suspended, arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s

Latest News

First Alert: Wet start to Wednesday, First Alert issued for Saturday showers
First Alert Weather: Wet start to Wednesday, First Alert issued for Saturday showers
Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast
Two First Alert in the week ahead!
Two First Alert in the week ahead!
Two First Alert in the week ahead!
There will still be a bit of a breeze blowing again today, though it won’t be as gusty as it...
First Alert: Two chances for rain in the forecast