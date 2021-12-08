First Alert: Wet start to Wednesday, First Alert issued for Saturday showers
High temperatures in the low to middle 50s today will come in just a little below average for this time of the year.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following this morning’s much-needed rain, clouds will break later this morning allowing for sunshine to return for the afternoon hours.
- Dry and chilly the next couple of days
- Turns milder late in the week
- First Alert for Saturday showers
Clear and cold tonight, lows will back down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.
High pressure will provide partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs holding in the chilly 50s.
By Friday, we’ll turn our attention to a warm front lifting north from the Gulf Coast region. It will throw more clouds our way and perhaps a couple of spotty showers. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 60s Friday.
Saturday brings breezy and unseasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid-70s in advance of a cold front that will spark a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.
Sunshine will be back for Sunday along with chilly afternoon readings in the seasonal middle 50s.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
