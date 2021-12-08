First Alert: Wet start to Wednesday, First Alert issued for Saturday showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following this morning’s much-needed rain, clouds will break later this morning allowing for sunshine to return for the afternoon hours.

Dry and chilly the next couple of days

Turns milder late in the week

First Alert for Saturday showers

High temperatures in the low to middle 50s today will come in just a little below average for this time of the year.

Rain chances will quickly dwindle this morning around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Seasonably chilly with highs only getting back to the low to mid 50s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/gIDhLIodP9 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 8, 2021

Clear and cold tonight, lows will back down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

High pressure will provide partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs holding in the chilly 50s.

By Friday, we’ll turn our attention to a warm front lifting north from the Gulf Coast region. It will throw more clouds our way and perhaps a couple of spotty showers. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 60s Friday.

Saturday brings breezy and unseasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid-70s in advance of a cold front that will spark a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

There is a 70% chance for rain on Saturday. (Source: WBTV)

Sunshine will be back for Sunday along with chilly afternoon readings in the seasonal middle 50s.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

