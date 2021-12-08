First Alert: Rain has moved out but another round is on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies have cleared and cooler temperatures will persist into Thursday.

Here’s what we are forecasting:

Cool, dry couple of days ahead

Warming up into the weekend

First Alert: Saturday

Rachel Coulter's WBTV Wednesday forecast (WBTV)

After a rainy start to our Wednesday, the clouds have cleared, and seasonable temperatures have returned to the area.

We’ll stay dry through the rest of the day and those dry conditions will last through another seasonable Thursday.

By Friday, a warm front will allow for a few showers and gradually warming temperatures.

Our next First Alert arrives Saturday as a cold front will bring showers and storms to the area from the afternoon hours through the evening.

The rain should clear by the time we start Sunday as cooler temperatures work back in for the second half of the weekend.

Above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall is expected through the upcoming work and school week!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.