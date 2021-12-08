Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who carried out armed robbery in southwest Charlotte apartment complex parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the man responsible for carrying out an armed robbery in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte apartment complex.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24 in the parking lot of the Aurea Station Apartment Homes in southwest Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from security cameras in the apartment complex shows a man walking to his vehicle when he is approached by a masked individual.

The video shows the masked suspect pulling out a gun and following the other man to a truck. The suspect then points the gun directly at the man’s face.

“It could’ve been very dangerous. Any time a handgun is involved, you’re talking about a lethal weapon and you’re pointing it at someone so things could have gone wrong had this victim not cooperated with him,” said Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator.

The apartment complex surveillance footage shows the suspect walking away after taking money from the man in the parking lot. Smith said police do not believe the man was targeting anyone in particular.

“I think he was just waiting for the perfect opportunity. Like I said, it was 5:30 a.m., relatively light traffic, folk just getting up to go to work. It was still kind of dark so I think he was just waiting for the opportunity,” explained the officer.

Smith said he wasn’t sure why the suspect chose the Aurea Station Apartment Homes as the location for the robbery attempt.

“(I have) no idea why he picked this one other than just being dark over here at that time of the morning,” said Smith.

The officer said the man who was being robbed handled the situation perfectly, cooperating with the armed individual. Smith is encouraging members of the public to be cognizant of their surroundings.

“Just be aware of your surroundings at all times,” said the officer. “If you can, try to come out in groups, not by yourself. That’s about all you can do.”

Smith said the suspect appeared to be in his early 20s and was was wearing a red puffy jacket, dark pants, white sneakers, a black backpack and a red and black facemask.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.