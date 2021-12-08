Crash on I-85 North blocks part of exit ramp to I-485 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday morning on the northbound side has partially blocked the exit onto Interstate 485 in west Charlotte, transportation officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash on I-85 happened around 10:45 a.m. near exit 48 for I-485.

The right ramp is closed at exit 48, officials said. Impacts to traffic are expected to be medium and the scene should clear at 12:45 p.m.

Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

