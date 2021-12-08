NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crash on I-85 North blocks part of exit ramp to I-485 in west Charlotte

Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.
Police Lights (file)
Police Lights (file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday morning on the northbound side has partially blocked the exit onto Interstate 485 in west Charlotte, transportation officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash on I-85 happened around 10:45 a.m. near exit 48 for I-485.

The right ramp is closed at exit 48, officials said. Impacts to traffic are expected to be medium and the scene should clear at 12:45 p.m.

Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

A crash on Interstate 77 South near Trade Street near uptown Charlotte has closed southbound...
Crash closes portion of I-77 South near Trade St. in Charlotte
A crash on Interstate 77 South near Trade Street near uptown Charlotte has closed southbound...
Crash closes portion of I-77 South near Trade St. in Charlotte
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
Crews were called to a crash on Interstate 85 South at the Interstate 77 on-ramp early Friday...
One injured after car overturns along I-85 S at I-77 N