Crash closes portion of I-77 South near Trade St. in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 77 southbound near uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

I-77 near Trade Street is closed due to a crash in the southbound lanes. That’s near exit 10C.

By 5:45 a.m., one lane had reopened to traffic.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium South Park with minor injuries.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

