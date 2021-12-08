Crash closes portion of I-77 South near Trade St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 77 southbound near uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

I-77 near Trade Street is closed due to a crash in the southbound lanes. That’s near exit 10C.

By 5:45 a.m., one lane had reopened to traffic.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium South Park with minor injuries.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.