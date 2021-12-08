NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

County health leaders stress getting vaccinated, tested before seeing loved ones over the holidays

They said rolling up your sleeves is still the best way to prevent getting sick or dying from the virus.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials said they’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

With a little more than two weeks until Christmas, they want to make sure residents are doing their part before seeing loved ones.

Mecklenburg County health officials are stressing this: get vaccinated and get boosted.

VACCINE TEAM: Complete coverage

They said rolling up your sleeves is still the best way to prevent getting sick or dying from the virus. That’s something they want people to take seriously, as more cases are being reported in the community.

According to county health officials, the positivity rate jumped nearly 1% between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. Since then it did fall 0.2%, but the county is back in high risk for transmission.

Although it’s been said before, county health leaders said it’s still important for people to wear a mask indoors, avoid large crowds and wash their hands.

Mecklenburg County health officials said the easiest way to prevent getting others sick this holiday season is to get tested before meeting up with loved ones.

There are a number of libraries in Mecklenburg County to pick up those free at-home test kits.

A full list of those locations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John...
NASCAR crew worker suspended, arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s

Latest News

Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron
County health leaders stress getting vaccinated, tested before seeing loved ones over the...
County health leaders stress getting vaccinated, tested before seeing loved ones over the holidays
New numbers from the state show a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina stemming from...
Data shows spike in COVID-19 cases in N.C. following Thanksgiving holiday
Public health officials say emerging evidence shows omicron may spread more quickly than delta...
Omicron spreading across US but delta still dominant