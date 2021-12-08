County health leaders stress getting vaccinated, tested before seeing loved ones over the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials said they’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

With a little more than two weeks until Christmas, they want to make sure residents are doing their part before seeing loved ones.

Mecklenburg County health officials are stressing this: get vaccinated and get boosted.

They said rolling up your sleeves is still the best way to prevent getting sick or dying from the virus. That’s something they want people to take seriously, as more cases are being reported in the community.

According to county health officials, the positivity rate jumped nearly 1% between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. Since then it did fall 0.2%, but the county is back in high risk for transmission.

Although it’s been said before, county health leaders said it’s still important for people to wear a mask indoors, avoid large crowds and wash their hands.

Mecklenburg County health officials said the easiest way to prevent getting others sick this holiday season is to get tested before meeting up with loved ones.

There are a number of libraries in Mecklenburg County to pick up those free at-home test kits.

A full list of those locations can be found here.

