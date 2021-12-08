CMS spent more than $442K for nearly 410,000 clear backpacks as solution to prevent weapons in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is finding solutions to combat students bringing guns and weapons into schools.

One of those options is clear backpacks.

CMS spent more than $442,000 for more than 409,000 clear backpacks.

Superintendent Earnest Winston says the backpacks will be given only to high school students.

In an email to parents, Winston stated the district is also talking to manufacturers about metal detectors and safety wands, doubling random safety screenings at middle and high schools, an anonymous reporting system for students and working with community partners.

OJJ Deputy Secretary William Lassiter says the number of weapons on school campuses has doubled since before the pandemic. In addition, nearly 500 weapons were found in schools across the state during the first two months of school.

A records request with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least 192 weapons were found from August 25 to December 2, 18 of those weapons were guns.

The majority of students bringing weapons to schools are 16 and 17 years old.

