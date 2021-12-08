NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS spent more than $442K for nearly 410,000 clear backpacks as solution to prevent weapons in schools

Superintendent Earnest Winston says the backpacks will be given only to high school students
CMS puts new safety changes in place after issues at multiple schools
CMS puts new safety changes in place after issues at multiple schools
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is finding solutions to combat students bringing guns and weapons into schools.

One of those options is clear backpacks.

CMS spent more than $442,000 for more than 409,000 clear backpacks.

Related: Clear backpacks, metal detectors, safety screenings. CMS superintendent brings up possible solutions after guns recovered in schools

Superintendent Earnest Winston says the backpacks will be given only to high school students.

In an email to parents, Winston stated the district is also talking to manufacturers about metal detectors and safety wands, doubling random safety screenings at middle and high schools, an anonymous reporting system for students and working with community partners.

‘Guns are a symptom of a bigger problem’: Office of Juvenile Justice launching programs to prevent weapons being brought to schools
‘Safety is on the line:’ CMS students, parents demanding more immediate solutions to violence in schools

OJJ Deputy Secretary William Lassiter says the number of weapons on school campuses has doubled since before the pandemic. In addition, nearly 500 weapons were found in schools across the state during the first two months of school.

A records request with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least 192 weapons were found from August 25 to December 2, 18 of those weapons were guns.

The majority of students bringing weapons to schools are 16 and 17 years old.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

A wildfire on Pilot Mountain led to a statewide burn ban being enacted late last month. That...
Burn ban lifted for dozens of N.C. counties
Police Lights (file)
Crash on I-85 North blocks part of exit ramp to I-485 in west Charlotte
Police say the unknown suspect(s) shot the girl, leaving her with serious injuries on Monday...
Four suspects listed after 19-year-old student shot in Charlotte, hospitalized with serious injuries
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 8%
CMS considering bonuses for full-time employees
CMS considering bonuses for full-time employees