CMPD release name of man found shot to death in car on Swank Place in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have released the name of the man found dead inside a car on Swank Place in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 29-year-old Devontae Springs had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As police arrived, they said they saw a car speeding away. Officers chased the driver, who crashed on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Investigators said a person inside that car had also been shot. Both people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

WBTV is pushing to learn about any charges and the motive behind the shootings.

