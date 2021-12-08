NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools call for emergency meeting to discuss employee bonuses

(WMC Action News 5)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be discussing putting more money in its employees’ pockets.

The district called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening to talk about retention bonuses for employees. The meeting will be at 6 p.m.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, sources tell them the proposal is for full-time employees to receive $2,500 bonuses and part-time employees will receive $1,250 bonuses. Half of the bonuses will be paid on Dec. 22 and the rest will be paid out in September 2022.

The Observer reports the bonuses are expected to cost the district $48 million, with officials using American Rescue Plan funding.

