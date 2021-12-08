NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approves retention bonuses for employees

The district called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening to talk about retention bonuses for employees
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is putting more money in its employees’ pockets.

The Board of Education voted 7-0, to approve the retention bonuses for employees.

The district called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening to talk about retention bonuses for employees.

Guest teachers and daily substitutes are not eligible for the retention bonuses.

Full-time employees will receive $2,500 bonuses and part-time employees will receive $1,250 bonuses. Half of the bonuses will be paid on Dec. 22 and the rest will be paid out in September 2022.

Employees with a start date of 10/31/21 or prior and employed as of 12/17/21: the first half will be paid on December 22, 2021. The second half will be paid in September 2022.

Employees with a start date between 11/1/21 through 05/31/22 are eligible for the second half only which will be paid in September 2022.

The bonuses are expected to cost the district $48 million, with officials using American Rescue Plan funding.

