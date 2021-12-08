NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far

By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.

But “the disease is mild” in almost all of the cases seen so far, she said, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said.

The omicron variant were first identified in South Africa last month and has since been reported in 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The first U.S. case was reported on Dec. 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC had recorded 43 cases in 19 states. About a third of those patients had traveled internationally.

More than three-quarters of those patients had been vaccinated, and a third had gotten boosters, Walensky said.

The CDC has yet to make any projections on how the variant could influence the course of the pandemic in the U.S.

Scientists are trying to better understand how easily it spreads and whether it causes illness that is any milder — or more severe — than what’s caused by other coronavirus types. Another key question is whether it is better at evading the vaccine or the immunity that people get from a bout with COVID-19.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
Salisbury Police patrol cars will be spending a lot of time around busy shopping areas.
Santa Patrol on guard to protect shoppers in Salisbury
President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
Biden has new brand for infrastructure deal he’s promoting