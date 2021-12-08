Burn ban lifted for dozens of N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A burn ban issued last month for the state of North Carolina has been lifted in over 60 counties, forestry officials said.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the ban was lifted at 12 p.m. Wednesday for approximately 67 counties. Those include the following area counties:

Anson

Cabarrus

Catawba

Cleveland

Gaston

Iredell

Lenoir

Lincoln

Mecklenburg

Richmond

Stanly

Union

There are still 33 counties in N.C. under a burn ban, according to the forest service.

The ban was implemented due to increased fire risk as a forest fire burned hundreds of acres at Pilot Mountain State Park. The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties, both of which remain under the burn ban.

Pogue Mountain in McDowell County also saw a large wildfire that burned several hundred acres.

