NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Burn ban lifted for dozens of N.C. counties

There are still 33 counties in N.C. under a burn ban, according to the forest service.
A wildfire on Pilot Mountain led to a burn ban being enacted across North Carolina. That ban...
A wildfire on Pilot Mountain led to a burn ban being enacted across North Carolina. That ban was lifted Wednesday for 67 counties.(Source: File phot)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A burn ban issued last month for the state of North Carolina has been lifted in over 60 counties, forestry officials said.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the ban was lifted at 12 p.m. Wednesday for approximately 67 counties. Those include the following area counties:

  • Anson
  • Cabarrus
  • Catawba
  • Cleveland
  • Gaston
  • Iredell
  • Lenoir
  • Lincoln
  • Mecklenburg
  • Richmond
  • Stanly
  • Union

There are still 33 counties in N.C. under a burn ban, according to the forest service.

The ban was implemented due to increased fire risk as a forest fire burned hundreds of acres at Pilot Mountain State Park. The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties, both of which remain under the burn ban.

Pogue Mountain in McDowell County also saw a large wildfire that burned several hundred acres.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

Mooresville pizzeria gives away nearly 2,800 pizzas to ‘COVID heroes’
Mooresville pizzeria gives away nearly 2,800 pizzas to ‘COVID heroes’
Alino pizzeria in Mooresville
Mooresville pizzeria gives away nearly 2,800 pizzas to ‘COVID heroes’
Investigators previously said a preliminary investigation showed the man’s injuries were a...
A year later, two 19-year-old suspects charged for murder of man found lying in Charlotte road
Police Lights (file)
Crash on I-85 North blocks part of exit ramp to I-485 in west Charlotte