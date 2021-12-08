3rd Annual Joy to the Carolinas benefits hundreds of families at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of local families had a joyful early Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Tuesday night.

Coca-Cola Consolidated and the Carolina Panthers brought the 3rd Annual “Joy to the Carolinas” to the track’s “Speedway Christmas.”

Fifteen hundred deserving people enjoyed a unique, holiday drive-thru experience. Along with seeing all the lights, guests were able make stops along the way to pick up toys, food, winter items, shoes, socks, and more.

Nicole Tepper of the Carolina Panthers said she was thrilled to be part of the event that helps so many deserving families.

“Giving the all this food and toys and smiles and support, and they know that there’s people out there that care about them and the families that care about them and we know they’re there and we’re going to help and make this Holiday season special to them is probably my favorite part,” Tepper said.

Several of the Carolina Panthers rookie players took part in handing out the gifts. The process that led to the celebration on Tuesday night began in July.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.