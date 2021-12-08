NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

12th state title is within the grasp of Shelby, but it won’t be an easy “W”

Shelby celebrates after winning the 2A Western Regional Final to advance to the state title game.
Shelby celebrates after winning the 2A Western Regional Final to advance to the state title game.(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A big weekend for the Shelby Golden Lions as they will play for the 2A state title. If they win, it will be the program’s 12th title since 1972.

The road to the state title game for Shelby only had one bump. That was a 51-37 loss to South Pointe Rock Hill back on September 10th. It was a game where Shelby fell behind by 30 points but came back to make it a one score game late before ultimately falling to the eventual South Carolina AAAA state champs.

“That night, our players walked off that field and felt like we could play with anybody,” said Shelby head coach Mike Wilbanks. “I thought we really grew that night because we start a lot of sophomores. Our inexperienced offensive line had to grow up that night. Daylan Lee, even though right now we sit around and talk about him as a phenomenal quarterback, that was only his 3rd game as a starter. So I thought we were grew that night.”

Since that loss to South Pointe, the Shelby offense is averaging 55 points per game… YEAH, they grew up.

Speaking of offenses, their opponent this Saturday, can be described with one word.

“WOW,” said coach when asked about the running attack of Wallace-Rose Hill.

The Bulldogs have already set the NC single season record for rushing as a team with over 67 hundred yards and they still have one more game to play. They are led by Kanye Roberts who is just 60 yards shy of 10th all time in single season behind former Charlotte Catholic star Elijah Hood.

But Shelby will be up for the task. In their last 2 playoff games, they held powerful Reidsville to just 66 rushing yards and held East Surry scoreless before putting the reserves in late and giving up 2 TD.

“They have really gelled as a group,” said coach. “They’ve bought into the identity of who they are on defense and they feed off of each other. We’re going to have to play well. We’re going to have to play physical because they are a physical team. They play a physical brand of football. We’ve definitely haven’t seen a rushing attack like this so it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”

Shelby and Wallace-Rose Hill will kickoff Saturday at 3 P.M. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to the fight at the fairgrounds.
Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Investigators are near the Crown Harbor neighborhood in Cornelius following an incident that...
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating
Officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the...
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say
According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John...
NASCAR crew worker suspended, arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County

Latest News

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid had 43 points as the 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-124...
Embiid scores 43, 76ers hold off pesky Hornets 127-124 in OT
Getting set for the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Golf Club
Getting set for the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Golf Club
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Duke's Mayo Bowl
UNC to face South Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte