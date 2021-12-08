12th state title is within the grasp of Shelby, but it won’t be an easy “W”

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A big weekend for the Shelby Golden Lions as they will play for the 2A state title. If they win, it will be the program’s 12th title since 1972.

The road to the state title game for Shelby only had one bump. That was a 51-37 loss to South Pointe Rock Hill back on September 10th. It was a game where Shelby fell behind by 30 points but came back to make it a one score game late before ultimately falling to the eventual South Carolina AAAA state champs.

“That night, our players walked off that field and felt like we could play with anybody,” said Shelby head coach Mike Wilbanks. “I thought we really grew that night because we start a lot of sophomores. Our inexperienced offensive line had to grow up that night. Daylan Lee, even though right now we sit around and talk about him as a phenomenal quarterback, that was only his 3rd game as a starter. So I thought we were grew that night.”

Since that loss to South Pointe, the Shelby offense is averaging 55 points per game… YEAH, they grew up.

Speaking of offenses, their opponent this Saturday, can be described with one word.

“WOW,” said coach when asked about the running attack of Wallace-Rose Hill.

The Bulldogs have already set the NC single season record for rushing as a team with over 67 hundred yards and they still have one more game to play. They are led by Kanye Roberts who is just 60 yards shy of 10th all time in single season behind former Charlotte Catholic star Elijah Hood.

But Shelby will be up for the task. In their last 2 playoff games, they held powerful Reidsville to just 66 rushing yards and held East Surry scoreless before putting the reserves in late and giving up 2 TD.

“They have really gelled as a group,” said coach. “They’ve bought into the identity of who they are on defense and they feed off of each other. We’re going to have to play well. We’re going to have to play physical because they are a physical team. They play a physical brand of football. We’ve definitely haven’t seen a rushing attack like this so it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”

Shelby and Wallace-Rose Hill will kickoff Saturday at 3 P.M. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

