Woman jailed for allegedly stabbing man with steak knife

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County woman was charged after a domestic violence incident in which she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a steak knife.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened on Sunday just before midnight when they responded to a call on Country Lane near Mooresville.

According to the report, Denelle Mae Lail, 41, was in an argument with her boyfriend when she stabbed him in the right side. Deputies noted finding a “two to three inch stab wound...near his rib area.” A steak knife that appeared to have blood on it was found on the stove.

The victim initially told deputies that Lail “had fell and accidentally stabbed him.” In the report, the deputy noted that a 911 telecommunicator said that when the original call came in, the victim said that the woman had stabbed him, while Lail said that the stabbing was an accident. Hearing this, the victim allegedly said “no b****, you stabbed me!”

Lail later made the voluntary statement “because I probably did stab him,” according to the report.

The victim was treated by emergency responders at the scene.

Lail was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies said that Lail was uncooperative and that she “became highly upset” and cursed deputies. “Lail was very incoherent and rambled the entire way to the Magistrate’s Office,” the report said. Later, Lail refused to get out of the patrol car to go to the jail and had to be forcefully removed.

Lail was jailed and bond was set at $10,000. Lail’s first court appearance is set for December 20.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.