NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman jailed for allegedly stabbing man with steak knife

Denelle Mae Lail, 41, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Denelle Mae Lail, 41, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County woman was charged after a domestic violence incident in which she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a steak knife.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened on Sunday just before midnight when they responded to a call on Country Lane near Mooresville.

According to the report, Denelle Mae Lail, 41, was in an argument with her boyfriend when she stabbed him in the right side. Deputies noted finding a “two to three inch stab wound...near his rib area.” A steak knife that appeared to have blood on it was found on the stove.

The victim initially told deputies that Lail “had fell and accidentally stabbed him.” In the report, the deputy noted that a 911 telecommunicator said that when the original call came in, the victim said that the woman had stabbed him, while Lail said that the stabbing was an accident. Hearing this, the victim allegedly said “no b****, you stabbed me!”

Lail later made the voluntary statement “because I probably did stab him,” according to the report.

The victim was treated by emergency responders at the scene.

Lail was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies said that Lail was uncooperative and that she “became highly upset” and cursed deputies. “Lail was very incoherent and rambled the entire way to the Magistrate’s Office,” the report said. Later, Lail refused to get out of the patrol car to go to the jail and had to be forcefully removed.

Lail was jailed and bond was set at $10,000. Lail’s first court appearance is set for December 20.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to the fight at the fairgrounds.
Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds
Investigators are near the Crown Harbor neighborhood in Cornelius following an incident that...
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the...
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say
School staff said the picture originated on the social media app Snapchat.
Additional officers at CMS school following social media threat

Latest News

Photos released of 1-year-old girl, woman at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Photos released of 1-year-old girl, woman at center of N.C. Amber Alert
New numbers from the state show a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina stemming from...
Data shows spike in COVID-19 cases in N.C. following Thanksgiving holiday
Ava Lee Pierce, left, is believed to be with Roxanne Parson, right.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old N.C. girl
City of Concord Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford, and City Manager Lloyd Payne, accepted the award...
Concord receives Destination Visionary award